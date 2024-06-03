Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,642 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,642 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $9,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Realty Income Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:O opened at $53.06 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $64.18. The company has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.45 and a 200-day moving average of $54.24.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 285.19%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

