Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,281 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Knife River worth $10,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KNF. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Knife River in the fourth quarter valued at $882,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in Knife River during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,144,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Knife River by 38,250.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in Knife River by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 47,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,526,000. 80.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KNF shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Knife River in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Knife River from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Knife River in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Knife River presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Shares of Knife River stock opened at $70.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Knife River Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.78.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Knife River had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($516.50) earnings per share. Knife River’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Knife River Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

