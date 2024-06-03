Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,897 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,888 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 5,897 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,051 shares of company stock valued at $29,400,780. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $641.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $664.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $610.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $557.57. The stock has a market cap of $276.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.