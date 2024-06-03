Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 966 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of UniFirst worth $8,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UniFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 22.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of UniFirst from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UniFirst presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.75.

UniFirst Price Performance

NYSE:UNF opened at $158.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.85. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $150.50 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $590.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.56 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

