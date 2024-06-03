Eagle Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 272,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,076 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $9,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,053,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,316,000 after acquiring an additional 217,618 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,300,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after purchasing an additional 865,867 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in Schrödinger by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 399,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 124,100 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $21.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average of $27.94. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $59.24.

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). The company had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.23 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 75.94% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%. Equities analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SDGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Schrödinger from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Schrödinger from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

