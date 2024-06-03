Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $9.48 Million Stock Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 100.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,045 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of Lakeland Financial worth $9,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 359.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 10,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $62.03 on Monday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.47 and a 12-month high of $73.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.69.

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.10 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 22.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 53.04%.

In related news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $350,237.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,434,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lakeland Financial news, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $98,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 5,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $350,237.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,434,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,547 shares of company stock worth $1,282,764 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

