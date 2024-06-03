Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,542 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,003,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $10,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,695,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 92,731 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,906,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,118,000 after purchasing an additional 489,105 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 458,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 55,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $947,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Helix Energy Solutions Group

In other news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 141,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $1,678,428.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,643,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,424,332.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 12,000 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $137,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 282,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,332.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 141,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $1,678,428.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,643,646 shares in the company, valued at $90,424,332.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,501. Corporate insiders own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

HLX stock opened at $11.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $296.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

