Eagle Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,975 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of NBT Bancorp worth $9,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

NBT Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $37.18 on Monday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $43.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.52.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.01 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.42%.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

