Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $7,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $668,430,000 after acquiring an additional 90,597 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 829,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $215,096,000 after purchasing an additional 12,552 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $159,187,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5,351.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 421,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,665,000 after purchasing an additional 413,691 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 321,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CSL. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

CSL opened at $418.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.95. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $210.89 and a 52-week high of $430.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $398.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.17.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.06 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.92 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total transaction of $826,166.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,413.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at $645,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,059 shares of company stock worth $24,334,065 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Articles

