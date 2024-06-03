Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $12,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of FBIN stock opened at $70.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.33. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $84.92. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.57.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.87%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on FBIN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.22.

Insider Transactions at Fortune Brands Innovations

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,435 shares in the company, valued at $197,478.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

