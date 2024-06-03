Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,311 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RIVN. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 205,381.8% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,603 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 22,592 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 303,989 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,403,461 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $79,845,000 after purchasing an additional 306,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 246,845 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after buying an additional 25,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,751.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,829.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,751.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $10.92 on Monday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RIVN shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Rivian Automotive Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

