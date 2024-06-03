Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,102 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.28% of iRhythm Technologies worth $9,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth about $913,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 196,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IRTC shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $142.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $88.21 on Monday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $124.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.17 and its 200 day moving average is $105.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $131.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.87 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 69.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

