Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,820 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.65% of Veeco Instruments worth $11,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,690,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,059,000 after purchasing an additional 450,685 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 24.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,569,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,129,000 after acquiring an additional 310,390 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,599,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,980,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,326,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,189,000 after purchasing an additional 87,605 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Stock Down 0.8 %

VECO stock opened at $40.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -90.33 and a beta of 1.20. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.69.

Insider Activity at Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $174.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 5,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $170,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,179.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William John Miller sold 24,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $854,295.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,091 shares in the company, valued at $19,241,712.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $170,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,179.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,201 shares of company stock worth $2,321,375. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VECO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Veeco Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Veeco Instruments Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

