Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 10,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.25, for a total value of $4,563,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,266,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,231,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.26, for a total transaction of $1,130,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,170,076.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.25, for a total transaction of $4,563,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,266,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,231,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 638,070 shares of company stock valued at $182,912,726. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $234.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $281.80 and a 200-day moving average of $276.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

