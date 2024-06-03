Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 1,002 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPRT. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 101.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Copart by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 100.0% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $53.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.03. The stock has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.26. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. Copart’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPRT. StockNews.com cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

