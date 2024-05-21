Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stake Lessened by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

BND stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.89. 4,611,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,507,687. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.59 and its 200-day moving average is $72.00. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $73.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

