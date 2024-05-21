Seven Mile Advisory Invests $228,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,540,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,880,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,265,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.33. The company had a trading volume of 253,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,413. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $26.09 and a 12-month high of $35.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.