Verdad Advisers LP Sells 31,339 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Verdad Advisers LP trimmed its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,339 shares during the period. PagSeguro Digital makes up approximately 1.4% of Verdad Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 48.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth about $100,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAGS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.02. 2,137,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.82. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $877.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.91 million. Research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.40 to $13.80 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised PagSeguro Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PAGS

PagSeguro Digital Profile

(Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.