Truist Financial Raises Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $70.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Truist Financial from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Wayfair from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Wayfair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.45.

W traded up $4.95 on Friday, hitting $63.59. 8,813,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,496,439. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 3.32. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $90.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Wayfair will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $250,794.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,157.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,144 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $250,794.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,157.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $645,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,443,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,808 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,222. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

