Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Given Market Perform Rating at William Blair

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Sprout Social from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Sprout Social Price Performance

SPT stock traded down $19.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.82. The company had a trading volume of 13,463,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,273. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $68.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.85. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $93.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.76 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 41.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $89,565.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,396.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $89,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,322 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,396.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $1,130,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,983,066.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,200 shares of company stock worth $8,171,958. Corporate insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth about $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Sprout Social Company Profile



Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Articles

