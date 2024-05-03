Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Given New $56.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.32.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded up $1.61 on Friday, reaching $55.00. 12,204,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,490,875. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.73. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $61.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.74.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

