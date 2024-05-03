Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) PT Raised to $88.00 at Truist Financial

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.77.

Shares of HWM stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,147,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,471,711. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $79.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.44 and a 200-day moving average of $57.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 11.52%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,247,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,974 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,507,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,216,000 after acquiring an additional 897,463 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,086,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,734,000 after buying an additional 2,635,894 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,239,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $508,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

