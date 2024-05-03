Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ero Copper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ero Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Ero Copper Price Performance

Shares of Ero Copper stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.82. 321,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,981. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.21. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.10.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ero Copper

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ero Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ero Copper by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Ero Copper by 13.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Further Reading

