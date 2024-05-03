MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Roth Mkm from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.62. The company had a trading volume of 157,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,377. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. MGP Ingredients has a twelve month low of $75.78 and a twelve month high of $124.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.75.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $170.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MGP Ingredients

In other news, VP Erika Lapish purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.86 per share, for a total transaction of $38,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,823. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 5.8% in the third quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 3.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

