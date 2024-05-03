Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $16.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

Shares of LEG traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.95. 3,954,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,496. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average is $22.15. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $33.11.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,946,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,983,000 after purchasing an additional 117,499 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 145,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 50,438 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 253.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,636,000 after purchasing an additional 786,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,699,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,186,000 after acquiring an additional 532,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

