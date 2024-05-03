Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $130.84 Million Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,169,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,320 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Marvell Technology worth $130,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Marvell Technology by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 59.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Trading Up 2.8 %

MRVL traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.51. 9,009,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,810,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.63 and a 12-month high of $85.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.84 and a 200 day moving average of $62.95.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $339,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,097,573.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $339,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,097,573.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $161,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,973.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,500 shares of company stock worth $7,473,805 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRVL. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. Summit Insights raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.