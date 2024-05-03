A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,991,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,037 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.34% of A. O. Smith worth $164,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AOS. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in A. O. Smith by 2.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,101,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,225,000 after acquiring an additional 88,025 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 4.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,038,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,958,000 after acquiring an additional 133,339 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 7.7% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,577,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,339,000 after acquiring an additional 112,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in A. O. Smith by 4.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,343,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,839,000 after acquiring an additional 60,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,444,000 after acquiring an additional 11,132 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $65,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 24,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $2,048,020.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,072.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $65,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,042,535 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE AOS traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $84.31. 558,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,888. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.88 and a fifty-two week high of $89.96.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $978.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.91 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.67.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Stories

