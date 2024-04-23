iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Telemus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Telemus Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $31,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $720,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,700,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $171.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.62. The company has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.