Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 6th

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th.
Shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock traded up C$0.34 on Friday, hitting C$23.73. 168,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,546. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.72. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52 week low of C$21.52 and a 52 week high of C$31.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17.
Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Maple Leaf Foods had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Maple Leaf Foods will post 0.994288 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.
