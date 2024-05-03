SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MPWR stock traded down $5.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $707.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,526. The stock has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 84.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $383.19 and a 12-month high of $778.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $678.85 and a 200 day moving average of $615.35.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 22.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 59.59%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total transaction of $7,500,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,744 shares in the company, valued at $89,145,181.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $584,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,834,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total transaction of $7,500,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,145,181.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $30,986,274. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $716.90.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

