Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Alta Equipment Group has a dividend payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alta Equipment Group to earn $0.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.2%.

Shares of ALTG stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $11.70. 236,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,958. Alta Equipment Group has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $17.98. The stock has a market cap of $383.71 million, a P/E ratio of 64.97 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.31.

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $521.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.68 million. Alta Equipment Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 0.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

ALTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Friday, March 15th.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 2,757,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $30,330,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 211,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,925. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 2,757,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $30,330,388.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Craig Brubaker sold 7,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $87,156.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,056.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,816,886 shares of company stock valued at $31,011,780. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

