SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 1,174 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.28% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 150,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 45,738 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 12,184 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 39,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Trading Up 1.0 %

BMAY traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.29. 41,162 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.96 million, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.58.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.