Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Trading Down 14.3%

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Free Report) shares were down 14.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 408,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 326% from the average daily volume of 95,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Canstar Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.25.

About Canstar Resources

Canstar Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Golden Baie project that comprises 52 mineral exploration licenses located in the south-central Newfoundland.

