Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Purchases 296 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total value of $278,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,728 shares in the company, valued at $7,196,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hershey stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,231. The stock has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $263.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.07.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.06.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

