Delta Asset Management LLC TN Trims Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN cut its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up approximately 1.6% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $17,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $365,420,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,669,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,185,000 after acquiring an additional 903,307 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 19,062.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 555,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,261,000 after purchasing an additional 552,992 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $91,178,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,877,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,875,434,000 after buying an additional 387,545 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $233.70. 586,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,950. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.72 and a fifty-two week high of $236.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.43.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ECL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.56.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

