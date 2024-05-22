Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Trading Down 0.2%

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $102.84 and last traded at $103.00. Approximately 2,150,509 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 12,045,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.25.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.96 billion, a PE ratio of 112.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

