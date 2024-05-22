Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in Chevron by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 8,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 16,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,796 shares of company stock worth $2,575,361 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CVX traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,249,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,192,852. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.34. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $171.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.10.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

