Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $367,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,540 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,507,978,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 12,998.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,006,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $434,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,206 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,543.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,831,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $409,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,323 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 53.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,283,274 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $586,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,868 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 15.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,249,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $110,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 689 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $110,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,958 shares of company stock worth $12,039,527 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.48.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.93. 11,097,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,639,912. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.70. The company has a market capitalization of $226.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $204.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

