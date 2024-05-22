Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Lessened by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.1% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $2.37 on Wednesday, reaching $115.48. 17,842,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,482,924. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $455.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.48 and a 200-day moving average of $107.71. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

