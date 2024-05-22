Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 1,080 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN reduced its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on WM. HSBC lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.61.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM traded up $1.59 on Wednesday, reaching $209.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,210,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $214.54. The company has a market cap of $84.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.16.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at $6,217,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 8,889 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,844,111.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $19,804,339.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,754,889. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

