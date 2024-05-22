Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $494,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $532.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,051,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,468,117. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $534.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $517.74 and a 200 day moving average of $493.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

