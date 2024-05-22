PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Alpha Family Trust

Alpha Family Trust raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 0.9% of Alpha Family Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Alpha Family Trust’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $2,686,139,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9,623.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,058,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026,611 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $329,179,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,727,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,259,000 after buying an additional 1,495,586 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in PepsiCo by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,664,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,389,000 after buying an additional 1,470,064 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,881,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,482,624. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $192.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.09%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.