Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,685 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.08 on Wednesday, hitting $202.93. The stock had a trading volume of 11,120,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,640,141. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $204.84. The stock has a market cap of $226.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $110,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $110,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,958 shares of company stock valued at $12,039,527. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.48.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

