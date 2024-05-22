CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,392 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in CVS Health by 573.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 111.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.46. 9,542,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,949,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.24. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The company has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.56.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

