Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.48 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 190,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.9% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 26,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 14,539 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Pfizer by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 26,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 84,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.39. 30,812,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,383,613. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.96. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37. The stock has a market cap of $166.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -485.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

