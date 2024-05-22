PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Oxler Private Wealth LLC

Oxler Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 72.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,555 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 51,059.8% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 57,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,709,000 after purchasing an additional 57,187 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $517,000. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $491,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $182.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,884,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,500,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.68 and its 200 day moving average is $169.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $192.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.09%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.58.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

