Citigroup Cuts Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $70.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Roku from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.50.

Roku stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.11. 3,896,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,783,768. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.13. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.69. Roku has a twelve month low of $51.62 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Roku will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $272,392.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,751 shares of company stock valued at $4,375,835 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Roku by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Roku by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

