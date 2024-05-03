Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $50.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

HALO has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.29.

NASDAQ:HALO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.91. The stock had a trading volume of 902,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,285. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.99 and a 200 day moving average of $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.26. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $230.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 248.20% and a net margin of 33.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,191,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,800. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $592,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

