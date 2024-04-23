Duality Advisers LP Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 40,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,348,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Dillard’s by 186.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Dillard’s from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.21, for a total value of $205,605.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,794. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Price Performance

DDS stock opened at $417.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $426.33 and its 200-day moving average is $382.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.95. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.58 and a 1 year high of $476.48.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $13.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.59 by $2.10. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 32.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.23%.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

Further Reading

