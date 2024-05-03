Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 382 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,391,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,032. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.11. The company has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $79.19.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 185.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Insider Activity

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

